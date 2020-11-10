The day is upon, and Assassins Creed Valhalla is finally here. The lush green landscapes of England certainly look pretty, but what graphics settings do we have available to us in AC Valhalla? And how much can we customize them for the optimal balance between performance and graphical quality? We take a look at the official Assassins Creed Valhalla PC graphics settings.

Fortunately for us, Assassins Creed: Valhalla comes with a wealth of graphics settings on offer. Whilst the amount of available settings aren't quite as big as other AAA titles out there (especially compared to other Ubisoft titles), what is there is mighty useful.

With that out of the way, let's dive straight into the Assassins Creed Valhalla PC graphics settings...

Assassins Creed Valhalla Screen settings

General

Image Calibration

Field of View - 85% > 115%

FPS Limit - Off / 30fps > 90fps

Display

Active Monitor

Window Mode - Windowed/Borderless/Fullscreen

Aspect Ratio

Resolution

Refresh Rate

VSync - Off/On/Adaptive

Resolution Scale - 50% ? 200%

Assassins Creed Valhalla Graphics settings

General

Graphics Quality - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Adaptive Quality - Off/30fps/45fps/60fps

Anti-Aliasing - Low/Medium/High

World

World Details - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Clutter - Low/Medium/High/Very High

Environment

Shadows - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Volumetric Clouds - Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Water - Low/Medium/High

Screen Space Reflections - Off/On

Textures

Environment Textures - Low/Medium/High

Character Textures - Low/Medium/High

Postprocessing

Depth of Field - Off/Low/High

Motion Blur - Off/On

Looking over the graphics settings available in Assassins Creed Valhalla above, we can see that whilst there isn't a whole lot of options to choose from, there is a great degree of adjustability and customization when it comes to a lot of those options. And some settings are definitely welcome more than others for optimizing performance.

For instance, a resolution scale slider is very welcome for those who want to keep the sharpness of 4K UI but want the performance of 1080p textures. In addition, an FPS limiter and adaptive quality are great for those looking to customize their performance even further, though it is a shame the FPS limiter only goes up to 90fps.

Overall, there's a decent selection of graphics settings available in Assassins Creed Valhalla that will help to get the right balance between performance and graphical quality, which will allow us to easily optimize our gameplay performance.