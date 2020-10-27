We can now start counting down the hours until AMD officially reveals their Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, and whilst the world waits in baited breath to see what the Red Team has on offer to compete against Nvidia’s RTX 30 series cards, Nvidia also seems to be prepping their own new GPUs to try and compete against AMD with an RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti rumored on the horizon.

We’ve already seen some pretty impressive specs for the RX 6000 series, as well as some really impressive benchmarks for the Radeon RX 6800 XT beating out the RTX 3080 at 4K performance, and it isn’t even the reported top-end card from AMD’s new lineup.

As such, Nvidia seems to be sweating nervously as AMD could theoretically swoop in and dominate the market, especially considering that the RTX 30 series GPUs have not done so well in terms of supply and demand, and AMD notoriously has offered very competitive prices for similar performance.

The two new GPUs that Nvidia supposedly has lined up to announce after AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reveal include the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. Considering that Nvidia is already planning an RTX 3060 Ti to be announced after the RTX 3070 launch, its not so far fetched that the Green Team would prepare some Ti variants of their more enthusiast class cards.

Not much is known in terms of specs, but the two cards in question will supposedly slot nicely in between the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080, as well as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 respectively. So we can safely assume these will be known as the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti.

The RTX 3070 Ti will be using the GA102 GPU variant, which is the same one used on the RTX 3080, same as the PG132 SKU reference board. It will also have 7424 CUDA Cores, which is 1536 more than the base RTX 3070 card which had 5888 CUDA Cores. It will also reportedly have an increased VRAM of 10GB compared to 8GB for the standard version, as well as upgrading from GDDR6 memory to GDDR6X.

As for the RTX 3080 Ti, this card will apparently feature 9984 CUDA Cores, an increase of 1280 over the base 8704 Cores for the RTX 3080. Additionally, the RTX 3080 Ti will supposedly also feature higher VRAM at 12GB instead of 10GB.

*Specs listed are based on speculation and as such are subject to change

It’s possible that this is the reason that the rumored 20GB and 16GB models of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 were reportedly cancelled before even being announced, as those cards would simply offer up more VRAM without any improvements to the core counts. So in order to compete against AMD’s lineup, Nvidia may have opted for the increased cores and not so heavily increased VRAM capacities.

Prices are also undetermined at the moment, but based on speculation and going with Nvidia’s current pricing strategy (matching prices with the same RTX 20 series models) we can maybe assume the RTX 3080 Ti will be around $999, whilst the RTX 3070 Ti will be a little trickier, and might come at around $599 - a perfect middle ground between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080.

Then again Nvidia could buckle under AMD’s pressure and reduce the price of the RTX 3080 Ti to around $899 to be more competitive. But either way, AMD seems to have the upper hand here with apparently much more supply available at launch for customers. And according to you guys, seems to be swaying more customers towards the Red Team since not everyone can get their hands on an RTX 30 series GPU right now, especially if we have to wait until 2021 for better stock from Nvidia.

What do you think? Will Nvidia prepare an RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti to compete against AMD? What do you think of those specs listed? And how much do you think each card will cost? Let us know!

