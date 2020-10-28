AMD recently announced their latest Ryzen 5000 series processors based on the new Zen 3 architecture, and they’ll officially be hitting shelves on November 5th. Until then though, we’ve seen some benchmarks for the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X, as well as some comparisons between Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 3000 - and now we can add some pretty impressive Ryzen 7 5800X benchmarks to that list as well.

The benchmarks were spotted on the CPU-Z database, which puts the Ryzen 7 5800X at a strong lead against Intel’s Core i9-10900K - which is currently the most powerful commercial gaming CPU out there - when comparing single core performance.

Before we jump into the benchmarks though, let’s remind ourselves what the entire Ryzen 5000 series lineup looks like so far in terms of specs and compare them to the Core i9-10900K:

Okay so now onto the juicy numbers. For single core performance, the Ryzen 7 5800X gets a strong 650 points, which is a 66 point lead over the Core i9-10900K, putting the 5800X at roughly 11% faster than Intel’s CPU. Additionally, the Ryzen 7 5800X is also 25% faster than the previous-gen Ryzen 7 3800X.

Even when you compare the Ryzen 7 5800X to the previous-gen top-end Ryzen 9 3950X, the new Zen 3 CPU actually beats it out by 24%.

Moving onto the multi-core performance the Ryzen 7 5800X scores 6593 here, this does mean that the Core i9-10900K takes the lead which is 10% faster, however this is all the more impressive for AMD’s CPU when you realize that the 10900K actually has 25% more cores and higher clock speeds but is only able to manage a 10% lead. Compared to the previous gen, the Ryzen 7 5800X is 18% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800X.

That puts the Ryzen 7 5800X in a crazy good position, where even though the Ryzen 9 5900X is being marketed as the best CPU for PC gamers, you can still get great performance for $100 less than that.

Where the Ryzen 9 5900X showed a stronger lead against the Core i9-10900K, you would essentially be paying around $50 more for that performance boost. However, the 5800X shows you can still get better performance in single core processes (and very close in multi-core processes) for around $50 less than Intel’s offering.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Ryzen 5000 series? Which one are you more interested in? And how do you feel about the prices for performance? Let us know!

