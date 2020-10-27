In something that is no longer a surprise at this point, Cyberpunk 2077 has officially been delayed once again, this time pushing the release back by 3 weeks until December. The reason given was apparently compilations that have arisen for developing the PC, current-gen and next-gen console versions whilst working from home.

“Today, we’ve decided to move the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days. The new release is December 10th,” the official statement reads. “The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it.”

Those 9 different versions of the game they mentioned include the “Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S/X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia.”

“Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.”

CDPR also mentioned how this affects CP2077 going Gold recently, which means the game is finished and ready to be distributed onto discs. However that doesn’t mean the entire game is done, as many more necessary patches and fixes will be worked on up until release date that will launch as a Day 0 patch.

But it's apparently that time period between going gold and release day that the studio “undercalculated.” Most likely this has something to do with the recent news that the developers would be working on six day work weeks up until release to get the game properly finished in a mandatory crunch period, which didn’t exactly spark the most positive reaction among the internet.

However, CDPR wanted to leave it on a positive notes, saying “we feel we have an amazing game on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with.”

On a separate note, that does now mean that everyone’s november will be a little less manic, and can give games like Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the release of next-gen consoles a little more room to breath.

Funnily enough we even made an Up For Debate a while ago asking you guys if you'd think Cyberpunk would be delayed a 3rd time, to which an overwhelming majority of you said "no" with 258 votes to 104 "yes" votes. Additionally, you said if it did get delayed again, it would be by at least 1 month, and luckily this time its a little bit less than that long.

What do you think? Were you expecting Cyberpunk 2077 to be delayed a third time? How do you feel about the delay? Are you still excited for the game? Or is your hype dying down now? And will this finally be enough time to finish the game (for real this time)? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on