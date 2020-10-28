It’s here, it’s happening, nobody panic! AMD is finally set to announce their next generation of Radeon RX 6000 GPUs later today. Whilst we’ve had numerous rumors of performance benchmarks and the alleged specs, we’ll finally know if any of those reports were true.

If you want to watch the announcement live you can find the stream on AMD’s official YouTube channel or in the video below. The stream starts at 9am if you’re living on the US West Coast like California, or 12pm if you’re on the East Coast like New York. As for everyone living in the UK and Europe, you can catch the stream at 4pm and 5pm respectively.

So since there’s not much else to discuss here, why don’t we get some predictions in order? How well do you think AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series will perform? What Nvidia GPUs will they be equivalent to? Which card did they show those numbers for at the Ryzen 5000 announcement? Let us know!

For reference, here’s the rumored lineup and possible specs of the Radeon RX 6000 series as of now, how accurate do you think they are?

Radeon RX 6000 specs and GPU lineup:

Model GPU Compute Units Stream processors Game clock Boost clock Memory Memory bus Memory speed Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 80 5120 2040MHz 2330MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 72 4608 2015MHz 2250MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 64 4096 1815MHz 2105MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 40 2560 - - 12GB GDDR6 192-bit - Radeon RX 6700 Navi 22 - - - - - 192-bit -

*Specs listed are entirely speculated and not confirmed, therefore they are subject to change.

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on