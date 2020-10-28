Ubisoft is going through a very soft rebranding of some of their services, after merging their Uplay desktop client and Ubisoft Club into one service called Ubisoft Connect, Uplay+ has now changed it's name to Ubisoft+ instead to keep in line with the rebranding. Betas for the service are also arriving to Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

Uplay+ is Ubisoft’s own subscription service, letting you play over 100 Ubisoft titles for a decent monthly fee, and now the service is also coming to Google Stadia and Amazon Luna thanks to Ubisoft’s partnering with the cloud streaming services.

For $14.99, users who sign up to Ubisoft’s subscription service will be able to access the same deal on Amazon Luna and Google Stadia at no additional cost. For Amazon, users must only need to link their Ubisoft and Luna accounts and will get an invite to Amazon’s service. For Stadia, you can sign up for the free version of the service and access Uplay+ there without paying any additional fees.

Ubisoft+ Betas on Stadia and Luna will be starting on November 10th. Some upcoming games that you will be able to access with the service on Ubisoft Connect, Amazon Luna, or Google Stadia include Watch Dogs Legion, Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and more.

What do you think? Do you use Uplay+ already? Have you downloaded the Ubisoft Connect update? What do you think of it? And will you be signing up to Google Stadia and/or Amazon Luna with your Ubisoft+ subscription? Let us know!

