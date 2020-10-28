CD Projekt Red just dropped a bombshell of an announcement that the long awaited Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed for a third time. This time though it's only by 21 days, but the repercussions are vast across the internet as backlash starts to flood social media and internet forums.

However, in a recent conference call held by the company’s CEO Adam Kicinski, CFO and board member Piotr Nielubowicz, and SVP Business Development and board member Michal Nowakowski, it was revealed that the PC and next-gen console releases of Cyberpunk 2077 seem to be ready, but it's the current-gen consoles that caused the recent delay.

“This situation is different” said Kicinski, stating that, compared to previous delay decisions, the PC and next-gen versions of the game are ready and play well, but the studio is finalizing the process on current-gen consoles, leading to the recent delay. “Realizing on November 19 is possible and was possible” Kicinski stated, but “having these three more weeks gives us a chance to fix this and that.”

Additionally, Kicinski also elaborated on why the delay was made, stating that it was a hard decision, but in the long term this will hopefully lead to more sales:

“The decision was not easy but we know there is just one release and the first impression is crucial,” Kicinski said. “Better initial reaction to the game always works in favor of more sales. That is why we are delaying, we don't have to but having this extra time gives us more certainty that everything will be in the game when we release.”

Various other topics were discussed, including rescheduling the marketing campaign which will cost more money, and the impact of cancelling pre-orders due to the delay - of which CDPR said they expect no major cancellations.

However, it's clear that the team are very excited for the game when it does eventually release: “we are really sure we have something amazing in our hands” they said, adding that once Cyberpunk does eventually launch “everyone will understand” why the delays were necessary and why it was such a difficult decision.

“Don't get us wrong, we are kind of internally stressed on the one hand, but on the other we feel very strong about the game,” they said, adding that “we are super happy with what we will deliver” and “those who completed the game say they have never played a game like this before.”

Finally, CDPR CEO Adam Kicinski stated that there will be some organizational changes in the technical departments on future projects, as “too many things were put together at late stages.”

