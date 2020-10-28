CD Projekt Red broke a lot of our hearts when we heard that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed a third time. Thankfully only by 21 days this time so we can make it through for sure, but casting that aside we thought we’d put a list of Games to play to scratch that Cyberpunk itch until Cyberpunk 2077 releases in December.

We’ve split this list into 2 main categories: Cyberpunk games, and non-Cyberpunk games, as there’s a lot of really cool titles coming out that will surely keep us busy, but sometimes you need something to specifically scratch that Cyberpunk itch to get us prepared for December.

So without further ado, let’s get started on which games you should play whilst we wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to release…

Non-Cyberpunk games

Obviously Ubisoft must be having a field day right now, as this is a pretty busy month for them with Watch Dogs Legion releasing tomorrow and previously their release of Assassins Creed: Valhalla was pretty close to Cyberpunk’s, and I know a lot of people who reserved their November time and finance for Cyberpunk over Assassins Creed.

So the first 2 obvious recommendations are Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which are sure to provide lots of hours of content to sink your teeth into with Ubisoft’s signature style of open world exploration and mechanics.

Watch Dogs Legion

Assassins Creed: Valhalla

The Witcher 3

Lastly, because we’re on the topic of CD Projekt Red games, if you really want to spend 100s of hours on a massive RPG with as much story, gameplay, and exploration that CP2077 will also be offering, you can check out CDPR’s previous game The Witcher 3 if you haven’t done so already.

Cyberpunk games

If you’re a fan of the Cyberpunk genre and want to get more of that tech-noir fix before Cyberpunk 2077 releases, then look no further than these 3 titles, which include some of the best and most recent Cyberpunk titles that you might not have tried yet.

Ghostrunner

First up is Ghostrunner, a recent release that has seen a lot of positive reviews online. It’s set in a typical Cyberpunk world, but is instead like a mix between Mirror’s Edge and Hotline Miami, where parkour mechanics are essential and 1 hit can kill you, as well as your enemies.

Cloudpunk

Next up is Cloudpunk, which released a while ago but still scratches the ith considerably, thanks to its wonderful atmosphere and pitch perfect tone that feels straight out of some of the best Cyberpunk-themed books out there. It also helps that’s it’s just really fun to fly around this voxel-based city.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Lastly, we have a slightly older game so chances are most of you have already played it, but on the off chance some of you haven’t Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a perfect title to tide you over until December. It’s a pretty long and well crafted immersive sim set in a Cyberpunk world. It may not be as dystopian or downtrodden as other hardcore Cyberpunk stories, but its certainly got that aesthetic and the deep RPG mechanics that many of us are excited for in Cyberpunk 2077.

I also highly recommend checking out the entire series, as Deus Ex: Human Revolution came out before Mankind Divided and is equally a delicious RPG to sink your teeth into. Or get all nostalgic and play the original Deus Ex game if you want.

And so that’s it! Let us know if you’ll be checking out any of the games mentioned above, or if you have any other recommendations do let us know!

So what are you doing to scratch that Cyberpunk itch before CP2077 launches? What games are you playing that aren’t mentioned here? Are there any good books/movies/TV shows to watch? Let us know!