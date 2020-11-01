Have you ever played Portal? Of course you have, pretty much everyone has played it by now. If you’re one of the lucky few who haven’t yet though, go check them out now. Aside from that though, one of the best things about Portal 2 is the never-ending mod support, and Portal Reloaded is the next one to add to your calendar.

Portal Reloaded essentially adds another portal to the game, bringing the titular duo of blue and orange portals to a grand trio of blue, orange, and green portals. It may sound pretty easy on paper, but this new mod adds a whole new dimension to Portal 2, and it looks like it will shake things up quite considerably...

So if Portal 2 wasn't brain bending enough for you, then Portal Reloaded will be the ultimate fix for that, even the trailer has me spinning in circles trying to figure out what the hell just happened.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Portal 2 next year, Portal Reloaded will be releasing on the exact date of April 19th 2021. So set your calendars and don’t miss it, because this is surely one to look out for if you’re a big fan of the Portal franchise.

What do you think? Are you excited for Portal Reloaded? Will you be downloading the mod next year? What other Portal 2 mods would you recommend? Let us know!