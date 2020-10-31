It seems that the biggest game of the year is also affecting other games, as Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed a third time, pushing the new release date back to December. Consequently, Path of Exile’s next expansion has also been delayed until January 2021 in order to not clash with Cyberpunk’s new launch date.

“We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January,” said Chris Wilson, CEO of Grinding Gear Games, in a post on the Path of Exile forums.

Path of Exile’s 3.13 expansion was scheduled and on track for a December 11th launch, but that date is now just 1 day after the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and has subsequently been pushed back. It’s still on track to be finished by early to mid December, and the scope of the expansion “will remain unchanged,” but the team will instead work on the following 3.14 expansion during the month of December.

But just to make sure that players don’t get bored over the Christmas and New Year holidays, a multi-week event is planned to take place, but exact details haven’t been put together yet and we’ll learn more closer to the time.

Additionally, whilst this delay won’t be affecting their development schedule, it may have some small effect on Path of Exile’s release schedule in 2021. Again, more details on this will be revealed around the launch of the 3.13 expansion.

What do you think? Are you excited for Path of Exile’s next expansion? What other games do you think might get delayed due to Cyberpunk? Let us know!