Now we don’t visit this debate very often as we don’t want to encourage mindless fanboyism, but we are interested in exploring if the manufacturer loyalty has diminished as we all get wiser and look to buy whatever works for us at the moment, or do we still have loyal hardware camps?

This is all the more relevant now that AMD has stomped the market with their recent Radeon RX 6000 GPU reveal, seemingly taking on Nvidia’s competition and even sometimes exceeding it in traditional rasterization performance - in part thanks to some nifty technology called Rage Mode and Smart Access Memory.

But the main factor here is that Nvidia has struggled to keep up with demand, selling out the RTX 30 series like hotcakes within seconds after launch. This has understandably struck a nerve with consumers who just want to buy the next new graphics card, but will supposedly have to wait until 2021 to be in for a decent chance at getting one.

AMD on the other hand, seemingly has a better grip on stock at the moment, determined for the RX 6000 launch to not be a ‘paper launch’. But the fact is that if AMD has stock whilst Nvidia doesn’t, many of us will choose to go with the red team instead.

In an article last week we posed the question: would you consider switching to AMD if you couldn't get an RTX 30 GPU? To which a resounding 84% of you said yes compared to only 16% who said no. That’s a ratio of 5:1 in favor of switching to AMD, and that was before they announced the Radeon RX 6000 cards.

Then again, with Intel breaking into the graphics card market, maybe we'll see the rise of a blue GPU camp. Who knows?

So what do you think? Is there still a Green and Red GPU camp? Or have we gotten wiser and decide to choose whatever works for us at the moment instead? And will you be switching to an AMD card if you can’t get an RTX 30 GPU? Let's debate!

