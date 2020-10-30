We're just 2 weeks away from the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and to get us prepared for the action Activision have revealed the official PC system requirements you will need to get the best performance you want.
Lucky for us, Activision has released some detailed specs for us to gloss over, whether you want 4K gaming, ray tracing, or just the competitive edge then this will have you covered for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Interestingly, the some of the specs have actually gone down since the PC Beta system requirements were released. Nevertheless that's a good thing for us!
The various system requirements for COD Black Ops Cold War include the usual minimum and recommended requirements, which are the minimum specs to run the game and the recommended specs for 60fps gameplay in most situations on Medium graphics settings.
Following on from that we have the recommended specs for ray tracing, some competitive specs for those who want high FPS for a high refresh rate monitor, and then finally some Ultra RTX requirements for running COD Black Ops Cold War at 4K with ray tracing enabled.
Now, let's dive in and take a look at the official PC specifications for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War...
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)
- CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU RAM: 2GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950
- HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)
- DX: 12
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- RAM: 12GB
- GPU RAM: 4GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 580
- HDD (at launch): 175GB
- DX: 12
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recommended system requirements (ray tracing)
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
- HDD (at launch): 175GB
- DX: 12
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War competitive system requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64
- HDD (at launch): 175GB
- DX: 12
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultra RTX system requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU RAM: 10GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
- HDD (at launch): 250GB
- DX: 12
COD Black Ops Cold War will require at least a GTX 970/GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390/RX 580 graphics card to match the recommended requirements for 60fps gameplay on Medium graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You should then pair this GPU with either a Core i5-2500K or Ryzen R5 1600X as well as 12GB of RAM for best performance.
In order to meet the minimum system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War you will need a graphics card as powerful as a GTX 670/GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950. The CPU requirements for minimum specs include either a Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 and 8GB of RAM, which should deliver 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p.
Make sure that your GPU is compatible with DirectX12 or you won't be able to run COD Black Ops Cold War. Overall, we suggest a 6 year old PC in order to play smoothly.
As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.