Well, some more news about delays hits the headlines, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world of video game development. In a recent Q2 earnings call, Ubisoft revealed that both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been delayed and moved to the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

“While we know you are all anxious to get your hands on Far Cry 6, we want to let you know that we've been given more time to allow us to make this the game you aspire to play while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context,” Ubisoft said in an official statement on Twitter.

Far Cry 6 was initially set to launch on February 18th next year, however the new fiscal year means we can expect it anytime between April 2021 and March 2022. Though Ubisoft did state that they expect it to release in the first half of the fiscal year, so after April 1st but before September 30th 2021. Rainbow Six: Quarantine is also expected to slot somewhere in that same time period.

Maybe R6 Quarantine is never meant to release, as delay after delay has sent the game back consistently, with no official gameplay or screenshots or anything coming out recently. We got some screenshots of Far Cry 6 on the other hand, but have still yet to see some actual gameplay.

What do you think? Are you excited for Far Cry 6? What about Rainbow Six Quarantine? What are your expectations for FC6? And do you think R6 Quarantine will ever actually be released? Let us know!

