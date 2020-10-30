Watch Dogs Legion released yesterday to a mixed reaction in terms of performance. We found the game to be pretty demanding on higher graphics settings and resolutions but still playable, however many users online are complaining about terrible performance, and a new hotfix update on PC aims to fix that.

“Based on feedback, we’re deploying a hotfix to address the performance issues we’re seeing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This hotfix has already been deployed on PS4 and Xbox, and it is coming to PC on Friday, October 30th. We will continue monitoring your feedback in the meantime to respond accordingly,” Ubisoft said in a post on their forums.

Ubisoft will be issuing this update for Watch Dogs Legion today at some point, though they haven’t revealed a specific time yet. You can find the patch notes below, which should address some issues with performance if you’ve been experiencing them.

Watch Dogs Legion Hotfix Patch Notes:

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints

Improved the framerate performance when driving

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

Additionally, Ubisoft warns users to update their Windows version, as many PC players have reported numerous crashes when playing on an outdated Windows version. Ubisoft themselves recommends updating to Windows version 1903 or 1909 at minimum, and strongly recommends having the latest OS version installed.

What do you think? Are you experiencing bad performance in Watch Dogs Legion? Have you found any fixes? And once the update is live: have you noticed any performance improvements? Let us know!

