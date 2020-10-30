Halloween is here, or nearly here, which means one more week of free games from the Epic Games Store just in time for the spooky mood to end. And as usual with the past few weeks, Epic has given us two choices: a genuinely terrifying horror trip, and a more light-hearted fun ride to calm ourselves down.

I am of course talking about Bloober Team’s Blair Witch game and the classic Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered. Both games are free to keep for the next week, so if you claim your copies soon before Thursday November 5th, then they’ll be yours to keep forever! Yay for free games!

---------------

Blair Witch

“Inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch, experience a new story-driven psychological horror game that studies your reactions to fear and stress.”

---------------

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

“The beloved and critically acclaimed Ghostbusters video game is back and remastered for the Epic Games store! Strap on your proton pack once again and join the Ghostbusters on the adventure with the voice and likeness of the original crew as you battle to save New York!”

---------------

And that’s it for this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store, since it’s the end of the Halloween period unfortunately there’ll be no more spooky games on offer for us. Next week’s free game will be Wargame: Red Dragon, so mark that in your schedule!

What do you think? Will you be downloading your free copies? Which one are you more interested in playing? Have you played any other scary games in time for Halloween? Let us know!