The Dark Pictures: Little Hope launched yesterday to some pretty good acclaim from both critics and consumers alike. It’s clear that Supermassive Games have made a considerable improvement over their previous entry, Man of Medan, but less than a day after launch and the next chapter has already been revealed: House of Ashes.

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes is revealed at the end of the game. Don’t worry, there’s no spoilers here for Little Hope in case you thought of playing that this weekend, but the teaser trailer has already made it’s way online thanks to some truly dedicated gamers, and it will be releasing sometime in 2021.

From the looks of it, this next chapter will be set somewhere in some sort of desert, rumors are putting in the Arabian desert, but definitely looks a lot more action heavy compared to the previous Dark Pictures Anthology games. Maybe we’ll have an Aliens situation on our hands?

It also looks like we’ll be controlling a team of soldiers, as for what they find and eventually end up fighting is a pure mystery at this point, so everything is now based on speculation. Time to get theorycrafting!

So what do you think? Have you played Dark Pictures: Little Hope yet? Are you excited for the next game, House of Ashes? What horrors do you think we’ll be facing off in that one? Let us know!