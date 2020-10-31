World of Warcraft’s latest expansion was recently delayed due to technical issues, and was pushed back to an unknown date to address them and work on polishing the entire experience. Now Blizzard has revealed the new official release date for Shadowlands, which will now be launching on November 23rd.

“Greetings heroes of the Horde and the Alliance,” said John Hight, the Executive Producer on World of Warcraft, in a statement online. “Today, I’m happy to share that the expansion will be arriving November 23 at 3 p.m. PST (November 24 at 12 a.m. CET).” Along with the announcement came a new story trailer for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

Now that the launch date is officially set, Blizzard also announced that the pre-launch event will begin on November 10th. Additionally, the first raid will kick off on December 8th - Castle Nathria will take players into the lair of Sire Denathrius in Revendreth - alongside the start of Shadowlands Season 1.

What do you think? Are you excited for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands? Will you be taking part in the pre-launch event? And what’s your favorite WoW expansion so far? Let us know!