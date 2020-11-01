Okay, imagine this: it’s nearly Halloween, so you have a long night of watching scary movies and playing scary video games. When you wake up in the morning, half asleep and still dreaming, you turn on your PC and… ZAP! Your CPU gets fried. This is probably the worst time because all you want to do is catch up on the newest episode of The Mandalorian, but now you have to go online and find a brand new processor.

This is not an easy decision.

Choosing a new CPU is like buying a car, you have to weigh several different options, calculate pricings and effectiveness, and even then you might just scrap all your notes and go with what looks the most impressive. It also doesn't help that there’s literally hundreds to choose from…

But whilst picking out the perfect CPU based on price, performance, core count etc. may be a lot more daunting, there’s one question that has always stood above everything else: Intel or AMD?

Last year we posed the same question to you all, which an astounding majority of you voted for AMD over Intel. To bring those numbers back up, exactly 871 of you voted for AMD whilst 159 voted for Intel. That’s a pretty staggering result, so we thought about bringing this conversation back up in light of AMD’s recent announcement for their Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

For a long time the definitive answer was almost always Intel, as they have consistently brought out some of the best gaming chips on the market to date, with AMD trailing behind trying to play catch up. Now though, it’s a totally different ballgame, as Intel has started to lag behind and AMD has actually gotten to a point where they can boast the most powerful CPU for gaming with their new Ryzen 9 5900X.

Okay sure, maybe this is a little unfair since AMD just announced them and Intel is set to announce their own next generation of processors next year, but the question still remains: if you were to buy a brand new CPU right now, would you pick AMD or Intel? And why’s that? Let’s debate!