It's Halloweeeeeeeen... tomorrow, but it's also nearly the weekend and we're bound to be playing some games. Maybe you'll be playing some scary games to get you in the mood like Amnesia: Rebirth or Dark Pictures: Little Hope. Or maybe you think screw that you want some light hearted fun and play the recently released Watch Dogs Legion.

Whatever it is that you're playing, we want to know! Because for some reason we have a massive backlog of games to play and yet we just want to know even more games that we can potentially play and add to the list. Who knows, maybe there's a hidden gem in here somewhere?

Here's what our very own staff at GD will be playing this weekend...

-----------------

Chad - Halloween, a time for lots of candy and spooky stories. Whilst scary movies are great and all, there’s nothing quite like a tense session of playing some of the best horror video games, which are arguably more terrifying due to their increased immersion factor. So to celebrate this spooktacular time I’ve decided to do what any sane person would do, and play the scariest games of them all… a Ubisoft title!

Yes, Watch Dogs Legion is out now, and whilst it may not be entirely a horror game, it's just come out before Halloween, so of course I’m going to try it out. Grey skies, rain, brown buildings and bland food, I really can’t think of anything more terrifying than England itself.

Aside from that, I’ll probably play some actual scary games, maybe dip my toes into one of Bloober Team’s games like Layers of Fear or Blair Witch (which is the latest free game on the Epic Games Store by the way) - if I can actually handle it. Then again, I love Resident Evil, and have yet to make it all the way through the Resident Evil HD Remaster of the original game, so maybe this would be a good time for an excuse?

Felix - Before I get myself all spooked with halloween horror based games I will be taking flight aboard a war bird in the upcoming The Falconeer. It's a beautifully put together Indie title by Wired Productions, that puts the player on the back of a giant falcon... but with guns. You swoop around a gorgeous sea-covered landscape and engage in dog fights with other wonderful creatures in the air. We will be putting together a review over the coming week, so look out for that. But to give you a cheeky inside scoop, it’s got a good balance between frenetic aerial combat and carefree majestic flying that sees you bursting through clouds without a care in the world.

Other than that, I really want to get some good halloween themed mods, what's everyone's favorite spooky mods and what can you recommend to me?

CorruptedCyborg - This weekend I’m planning to play Anno 1800 and hopefully get around to the new Land of Lions DLC after ruining my 50 hour save file before I could get a chance to learn (and exploit) the new mechanics. Top tip, don’t ally a pirate when you have other allies at war with them, you may just lose a few critical trade routes. I’m intrigued to see what the new irrigation system is like to use and if I can carry over any techniques over to the other worlds.

As it’s Halloween I guess I should get in the mood, so I’ll see how far I can get into Blair Witch before I scare myself sh!tless. Given I didn’t get past the second night in FNAF and haven’t played it since, I doubt I’ll get very far.

D3ATHKeeper - Yesterday I found a free game called Fifo's Night. It's a short little Halloween themed platform game where you play as a little ghost and have to restore peace back to the mansion. You just have to remember to change the language to English as it defaults to Spanish, I think. I'm almost done with it, but it's surprisingly good and the graphics fit too. If you have some time to try something new, then I definitely recommend it.

I'll also definitely play some Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with a few of my friends. I'm still grinding for that Global Elite rank, but I'll probably play some of it on ESEA too to see the map changes they made for Halloween. I was hoping Valve would add the Cobblestone Halloween map back in, but fortunately ESEA did and I can't wait to try it out.

-----------------

So there you have it, that's all from us, now we want to hear from you about what you'll be playing this weekend! We always have a great time looking through your suggestions in the discussion area below as well as the votes in the poll just under, and seeing the huge diversity of games and genres that everyone is playing. Who knows, maybe you'll find a particular gem too?

(And once again, I've decided to keep the polls below focused on primary genres, so apologies if your niche isn't covered, just vote for whatever's the closest! Though this time I've included Horror because... Halloween! Mwahahaha *cue scary noises*)

