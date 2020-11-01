Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be the most anticipated game of the year, but the game was recently delayed a third time pushing the now release date to December 10th. Whilst this is only a 21 day extra wait, the repercussions have rippled through the games industry, and now many other titles are having to delay their products in worries of clashing with the biggest game of the year.

Yesterday we saw the next expansion for Path of Exile get delayed for this very reason, and now another game to add to that list is the EVERSPACE 2 Early Access launch, which has now been pushed back to January 2021.

“Porting the original EVERSPACE to last-gen consoles was quite a challenge for us back in the day, so we can only imagine what a challenge it must be to bring a massive title like Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox One and PlayStation 4,” said Rockfish Games in a statement on their Kickstarter page, referencing the fact that Cyberpunk’s recent delay was due to current-gen console issues.

“Unfortunately, this is also a major blow for any other game that was scheduled during that week. We know from our community that there is quite an audience overlap between the two titles, so we decided to get out of the way and push back our release to January. We are aware that EVERSPACE 2 fans will be unhappy, but competing with the arguably most anticipated video game in history is just not a good idea.”

However, the news is not all doom and gloom for Everspace fans, as Rockfish Games have decided to turn this into a slightly more positive move by sending out pre-release keys with access to the Closed Beta for all eligible Kickstarter backers on November 2nd (that's this Monday!). Pre-release access includes around 10ish hours of gameplay.

And for those of you worried about missing out on the fun, an additional 200 Beta pre-release keys will be handed out through their media partners as well as their weekly community streams. So keep your eyes and ears open and you could possibly access Everspace 2 a month earlier!

What do you think? Are you excited for Everspace 2? Did you back the project on Kickstarter? Let us know!