Watch Dogs Legion recently released the other day, and whilst it did seem to be pretty demanding even on modern day hardware, Ubisoft issued a statement earlier today that they would be releasing a hotfix patch that promised to increase performance, especially on Nvidia's RTX GPUs.

So we decided to boot the game back up again and download the latest update to see if it really made any difference. Oh, and whilst we're at it, we also downloaded the latest Nvidia driver which is supposed to be optimized for Watch Dogs Legion.

After that, we thought about doing some more benchmarks to compare with our previous results and see if the latest Watch Dogs Legion update and Nvidia driver helped to improve performance. Since our last benchmark article was conducted using the in-game benchmarking tool, we also did the same again here in order to standardize the tests and get the most accurate results.

For these PC benchmark tests for Watch Dogs Legion below, we decided to use the mid-range GTX 1060 and RTX 2080 graphics cards, as the new update promised to increase performance on RTX GPUs specifically. So we chose an RTX and a GTX card to see if their was any significant differences between the two.

Additionally, we benchmarked only on the High and Ultra graphic settings to see if there was a major difference in performance at 1080p. 1440p, and 4K screen resolutions. We've provided both the graphs for the original results and newest results in comparison sliders, so hover your cursor over the graphs to see the difference in FPS.

And with all that said, let's jump straight into the PC performance benchmarks for Watch Dogs Legion after the latest game update and Nvidia driver.

Watch Dogs Legion PC performance report and graphics card benchmarks

Watch Dogs Legion RTX 2080 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | Intel i9-9900K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Watch Dogs Legion @ 1080p

Watch Dogs Legion High High (after update) Ultra Ultra (after update) Average FPS 100.9 96.7 65.5 62.7 Min FPS 72.4 72.7 47.6 49.4 Max FPS 126.9 121.6 81.2 78.2 1% Low FPS 64.9 67.9 23.2 22.4 0.1% Low FPS 23.1 37.7 21.4 21.3

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Watch Dogs Legion @ 1440p

Watch Dogs Legion High High (after update) Ultra Ultra (after update) Average FPS 73.1 71 49 45.4 Min FPS 50.3 51.2 38.2 32.7 Max FPS 86.6 85.4 55.2 53.7 1% Low FPS 25.6 24.6 18.5 17.9 0.1% Low FPS 21.7 19.2 13.9 9.2

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Watch Dogs Legion @ 4K

Watch Dogs Legion High High (after update) Ultra Ultra (after update) Average FPS 42.7 42.7 25.8 25.6 Min FPS 24.8 28.9 19.2 17.8 Max FPS 48.8 47.7 30.7 29.9 1% Low FPS 18.6 18.1 14 11.4 0.1% Low FPS 13 14.7 10.2 8

Watch Dogs Legion GTX 1060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Watch Dogs Legion @ 1080p

Watch Dogs Legion High High (after update) Ultra Ultra (after update) Average FPS 52.6 51.9 32.7 32.3 Min FPS 44.1 42.4 29.1 28.6 Max FPS 60.1 59.8 36.3 35.9 1% Low FPS 41.8 39.1 27.5 27.1 0.1% Low FPS 38.2 18.1 26.4 25.1

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Watch Dogs Legion @ 1440p

Watch Dogs Legion High High (after update) Ultra Ultra (after update) Average FPS 34.4 34.2 22.4 22.1 Min FPS 25.9 28.3 19.8 19.3 Max FPS 38.3 38 24.3 24.1 1% Low FPS 27 28.1 19 18.8 0.1% Low FPS 21.7 23.7 17.4 17

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Watch Dogs Legion @ 4K

Watch Dogs Legion High High (after update) Ultra Ultra (after update) Average FPS 18.1 17.8 11.9 11.9 Min FPS 14.2 13.4 9.7 9.8 Max FPS 19.8 19.6 12.9 12.9 1% Low FPS 13.7 13.2 9.9 9.6 0.1% Low FPS 11.6 11.5 8.7 6.2

Conclusion

Did the latest update for Watch Dogs Legion improve performance? - In short, no, unfortunately it looks like the latest update for WD Legion does not actually increase performance at all. In fact, the latest hotfix actually may even decrease performance slightly.

In terms of percentages, the latest Watch Dogs 3 update decreased performance on the RTX 2080 by an average of 2% or 4% for High and Ultra graphics settings respectively. Whilst the GTX 1060 only saw a reduction of 1% in frame rate performance.

Now, whilst you can usually write these fluctuations in results as the benchmarking tool running ever so slightly different situations every time which can result in FPS not matching up exactly the same as previous results. However, here you can see that there is clearly a trend since every result and benchmark taken after the latest update is actually lower than the previous results. Not one result turned out to be better or higher than the original tests.

This leads us to believe that the recent WD Legion update may actually decrease performance. Though it is possible that this could be do with the latest Nvidia driver optimized for Watch Dogs 3.

Either way, if you're planning on playing Watch Dogs: Legion this weekend, it might be best to hold off on the hotfix update by staying offline until a proper patch is able to actually stabilize and increase performance.

Obviously, we would love to hear from you guys and see what you think! And if you've tried the latest update/Nvidia driver then do let us know what kind of results you got. Did your performance improve? Did it go down like ours? Or did it not change at all? Let us know!