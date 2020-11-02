With the announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed for a third time now, CD Projekt Red is on everybody’s lips. From crunch allegations, to backlash over cut content, it seems that the recent delays for the game haven’t exactly helped the company. Now it’s been revealed that the company’s stock prices have fallen by 25% in the past 2 months amid the Cyberpunk 2077 delays.

CD Projekt Red’s share prices peaked at the end of last August thanks to the announcement of a new Witcher mobile game in the veins of Pokemon Go. Their market cap back then was 42.4 billion PLN (around $10.7 billion), with an individual share price of 461 PLN (or $116.50).

However, after the announcement of a third delay for CP2077, those individual share prices dropped down to 331 PLN, but creeped back up to 346 PLN shortly after. That’s a massive 25% drop since the peak in August.

Unfortunately this can all be attributed to the rather negative news surrounding Cyberpunk recently, like the aforementioned crunch allegations and announcement of a third delay, which doesn’t exactly spark a lot of hope in investors for CDPR.

Though the (eventual) release of Cyberpunk 2077 is sure to bring those stock prices up, we can be confident that CD Projekt Red won’t be delaying CP2077 any further, as missing the holiday sales period will undoubtedly negatively impact stock prices and investor relations.

