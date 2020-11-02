Update: According to another Chinese Media site, Nvidia has decided to delay the RTX 3060 Ti launch to December 2nd. It’s currently unclear as to why the delay was made (if you can even call it a ‘delay’ since it was never officially announced), but the new date is set as the launch date, meaning the RTX 3060 Ti will probably be announced soon before.

It also means that the RTX 3060 Ti will no longer be undercutting the Radeon RX 6000 series’ official launch of the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800, and with the recent issues of stock availability for an unprecedented amount of demand, it wouldn’t be far fetched to assume Nvidia delayed the launch to increase available stock (not unlike the RTX 3070 situation) and not look foolish just before AMD’s release, which would play right into the Red Team’s hands.

Original: Nvidia’s RTX 30 series announcement has seen an unprecedented amount of demand for the new graphics cards, and after delaying the launch by two weeks in order to increase available stock, the RTX 3070 finally launched a few days ago bringing an end to the currently announced lineup from Nvidia. However, a new report shows that the next GPU from the Green Team will be unveiled on November 17th with the RTX 3060 Ti.

According to a Chinese Media site, the RTX 3060 Ti will be announced on November 17th, which has been further corroborated by other publications stating that this is when the official embargo lifts.

Of course, this means that Nvidia will once again be trying to compete against AMD’s recently announced Radeon RX 6000 series, which is set to officially launch on November 18th - a day after the supposed 3060 Ti announcement.

The RTX 3060 Ti is set to offer RTX 2080 performance for just $400, which could be the biggest GPU contender against AMD’s new RDNA2-based GPUs. The official GPU specs have also been leaked online recently, but here’s a quick overview of those rumored specs:

Card Base Clock Boost Clock CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory GB TDP W Price USD Launch Date RTX 3090 1.40 GHz 1.70 GHz 10,496 82 GDDR6X 24 350W $1499 September 24th RTX 3080 1.44 GHz 1.71 GHz 8,704 68 GDDR6X 10 320W $699 September 17th RTX 3070 1.50 GHz 1.73 GHz 5,888 46 GDDR6 8 220W $499 October 29th RTX 3060 Ti* 1.41 GHz* 1.66 GHz* 4864* 38* GDDR6* 8* ~180W* $399* November*

*All specs listed for the RTX 3060 Ti or pure speculation based on rumors and are subject to change.

Unfortunately, initial reports suggest that the 3060 Ti’s stock levels will be similar to the RTX 3070, which whilst significantly bigger than the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090’s available stock, was still unable to keep up with demand and sold out in minutes (though admittedly better than selling out in seconds).

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3060 Ti? Will you be getting it over one of AMD’s RX Radeon 6000 series? Let us know!