Shortly after AMD officially announced their next-gen Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, many were quick to point out the lack of ray tracing performance and official benchmarks. So far the RX 6000 series looks to be pretty good at 4K traditional rasterization performance, but recently leaked ray tracing benchmarks cast doubt on AMD’s new GPUs.

However, it looks like AMD will be providing more details on ray tracing performance soon, as a fan on Twitter asked AMD’s Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions & Marketing, Frank Azor: “Frank we need some questions answered about ray tracing and upsampling the raw power is phenomenal and I’m happy for ur team and as team red pc owner but is there gonna be availability.”

To which Azor responded with: “Those answers will come between now and our availability dates. Please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and interest.”

Now whilst Azor doesn’t mention specifically whether they will talk more about ray tracing performance or their own DLSS-equivalent supersampling tech, the fact that he mentions it as “those” answers means we’ll probably learn more about both before the Radeon RX 6000 officially launches on November 18th, which is just over 2 weeks away.

Currently, Nvidia’s DLSS tech is one of the biggest reasons why someone might stick with the Green Team rather than switching over, as the implementation has seen major applause across a small number of games that have implemented it, vastly improving performance whilst retaining much detail when implemented correctly.

However, AMD has yet to come out with a proper equivalent. Their FidelityFX technology essentially acts the same, however its implementation into games has not seen the same kind of performance boosts and quality retention that Nvidia has been able to come up with themselves.

One thing that does make AMD’s version more interesting however, is the promise of being open source and cross platform, which means we could see the tech’s implementation across a wider range of games thanks to its easier access to developers, and could even possibly make its way onto next-gen consoles in the future.

What do you think? How do you feel about AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 ray tracing performance? And what about an AMD DLSS equivalent? Will that work just as well as Nvidia’s tech? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on