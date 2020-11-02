Back in April, Crytek teased the world with a remastered version of their infamous PC-melting game Crysis in what seemed like a great April Fools joke. However, it turned out this was no joke, and actually became a real thing. After a large amount of confidential documents relating to Ubisoft and Crytek were leaked last week, savvy internet users have discovered mentions of Crysis 2 & 3 remasters, a Crysis VR game, a Crysis Battle Royale title, and a new Ryse 2 game among more.

Of course, this is just rumor at this point considering that these could be old documents for planned games that have eventually been cancelled. Then again, they could very well be underway still.

The first news of these documents is the release of a “Crysis Collection” which would presumably bundle all 3 remastered Crysis games into one. Initially these were planned to release in small periods of time, with Crysis 1 Remaster planned for release in February 2020, Crysis 2 Remastered for August 2020, Crysis 3 Remastered for February 2021, and the Crysis Collection in May 2021.

Obviously these are not the real dates anymore, as Crysis Remastered got pushed back initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic (at least, presumably, since we only first heard of it in April 2020 and it was planned to launch in February instead) and then pushed back again due to fan backlash. It’s currently unclear if the Crysis 2 and 3 remasters were intended to be full overhauls like the first one, or whether they’re just slightly updated like the recent Mafia: Trilogy.

The next project on the list is Crysis Next, which was apparently set to be a free-to-play Battle Royale game set within the Crysis universe. Interestingly, the leaked document says that “100s of players collide in fast-paced combat,” suggesting that there would be more players in a lobby than the usual 100 you see in standard Battle Royales these days.

Additionally, looks like Crytek would be going for a game that would be ideal for content creators and live streaming, much in the same vein as Hyper Scape from Ubisoft: “Visual customization, adaptive nanosuit powers, and visually spectacular combat in an immersive world creates the ultimate live streaming experience.”

There's also mention of a Crysis VR game, though no information is available at all to gather what kind of project this would be. A single player experience? A multiplayer shooter? We don't know, but it certainly would be fun to use the iconic nanosuit in virtual reality nonetheless.

Then there’s another Ryse game called “Ryse Next”. It’s possible that the “Next” suffix simply means ‘next title’ for Crytek and not indicative of the game’s actual release title. Ryse Next would then presumably be the sequel to Ryse: Son of Rome, but I could be wrong and “Next” actually means Battle Royale - judging by Crysis Next above - or something else entirely.

Lastly, there’s the mention of “Hunt Mobile,” which could mean a lot of things, but the most obvious conclusion to jump towards would be a mobile version of Crytek’s acclaimed kind-of-Battle Royale Hunt: Showdown.

Of course, people are still digging through the massive 700GB of confidential files from Ubisoft and Crytek, so hopefully more information will be revealed soon. Or maybe not, because all these titles mentioned could easily have been pitched and then cancelled before they started development.

What do you think? Which project would you be most interested in? Do you think Crytek is working on all of them? Or just a few? And if so, which ones? Let us know!