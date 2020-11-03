We're in a strange time where a game is coming out in less than 10 days and yet there's not a whole lot promoting out. We're also only now getting some crucial information in the way of the official Godfall PC system requirements, and they seem to be missing some important details as well.

Godfall launches on November 12th on the Epic Games Store as a timed exclusive, and below Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games have revealed the official PC system specs. However, they're some pretty beefy requirements and don't even include the required amount of storage space either.

On top of that, the ray tracing requirements also haven't been revealed, as well as the performance expectations for both minimum and recommended specs. Though apparently, according to Counterplay Games Community Manager on Reddit, the recommended specs are for High graphics settings at 1080p resolution for 60fps gameplay.

Despite looking like a live service game, Godfall won't be following the typical games-as-a-service format, however it will require an internet connection to play.

Now let's jump into the PC system requirements for Godfall...

Godfall minimum system requirements

Godfall recommended system requirements

You will need a Core i7-8700 or Ryzen 5 3600 processor in order to reach the recommended requirements for Godfall. You should also couple this CPU with either a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT to play at 1080 resolution on High graphics settings at 60fps. You will also need 16GB of RAM to meet the specs.

To run Godfall at the bare minimum on low graphics settings at 1080p resolution, you will need a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580. This should then be paired with either a Core i5-6600 or Ryzen 5 1600 CPU as well as 12GB of system memory, which should achieve 60fps gameplay.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Godfall System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Godfall GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Godfall Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.