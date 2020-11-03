We’re in a world where the Battle Royale genre is blowing up so much after games like Fortnite and PUBG popularized them, that we’re starting to get weird spinoffs from games and franchises we already love. Crysis, for instance, may be getting a Battle Royale game, and the next one to add to that list is Vampire: The Masquerade.

Yep, for some reason someone somewhere had the idea to create a Battle Royale game set within the grim dark universe of Vampire: The Masquerade. Not a whole lot is known about it, except that it will be released in the latter half of 2021 and is being developed by newly formed studio Sharkmob.

“Experience the next thrilling evolution of Battle Royale multiplayer action games set in the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade universe where vampire sects are at war across the streets and rooftops of Prague. Choose your playstyle, go solo or together, battling rivals and the hostile Entity who’s hellbent on exterminating all vampires. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and blood to become stronger in order to hunt, fight and survive the night.”

It’s a weird choice, especially for fans of the series, considering the harsh consequences that are expected from revealing your blood sucking identity to a human or even worse, killing a human. But it does sound interesting to say the least, as it looks like it will be incorporating more elements than just the typical ‘kill other people until you’re the last one standing’, as there could be some more survival/RPG elements in there by the sounds of it.

It doesn’t seem like it will have any direct connections to the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 - which will be a full on RPG - apart from sharing the same world. And, fingers crossed it doesn’t get delayed again, VTMB2 should be coming out before the Battle Royale.

What do you think? Are you interested in another Battle Royale game but set in the Vampire The Masquerade universe? What kind of gameplay do you think there will be? Let us know!