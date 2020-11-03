Halloween is over, but that doesn’t mean we can stop playing some truly terrifying games. Humble Bundle is currently offering a free game this week that will make you squeal in terror out of anxiety and stress, it is of course the medieval management sim Kingdom: Classic.

It isn’t a big game, usually costing just $5 (£4), but it’s a fun little indie title that will have you addicted for hours. I should know because I was once addicted to the anxiety-inducing stress of keeping my kingdom safe from terrible, horrible monsters. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of what Kingdom is like:

Chances are you picked up the sequel, Kingdom: New Lands, not too long ago when it was free on the Epic Games Store. However, if you haven’t played it yet I would suggest playing the original first to get to grips with the game’s mechanics, then move onto the bigger and better New Lands version afterwards (and then you know, maybe pick up the next sequel Kingdom Two Crowns as well?).

In order to redeem your copy of Kingdom: Classic, you must have a Humble Bundle account and sign up to the newsletter here. It’s completely free to do so, and you can cancel the newsletter after getting the code if you want. You must also claim your copy before November 9th at 10am PT (12pm ET or 5pm GMT).

What do you think? Will you be picking up your free copy of Kingdom Classic? Have you already played it or the sequels? What did you think of them? Let us know!