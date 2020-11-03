AMD’s recently announced Radeon RX 6000 series has gotten everyone excited at the prospect of an actual competing equivalent to Nvidia’s RTX 30 series. Whilst this is mostly due to a lack of availability for Nvidia’s cards, there has yet to be any extensive benchmark results and comparisons for the new GPUs.

Thankfully, AMD has now provided some more first party benchmarks on some of the most popular games right now across their new lineup, including the RX 6900 XT, the RX 6800 XT, and the RX 6800. The results unfortunately don’t include any idea of ray tracing performance, but it looks like we’ll be getting more info about that soon along with AMD’s equivalent to Nvidia’s DLSS technology.

Additionally, the results collected below are only for 4K and 1440p resolution settings, as AMD did not provide any 1080p results (most likely due to the severe bottlenecks experienced at such resolution on these new generation of GPUs). Plus, they have all been taken using the highest graphics quality settings available and the most recent/recommended API.

The system configuration itself used for these benchmarks by AMD includes a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU and 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz system memory. An X570 Reference Platform motherboard was also used which allows for the recently revealed ‘Smart Access Memory’ function to be turned on in the BIOS, which AMD enabled for these benchmarks. Additionally, the driver and OS versions used were Windows 10 Pro x64 version 19041.508, the 20.45-201013n Radeon driver, and the 456.71 GeForce driver.

Whilst they’re not exactly third-party independent tests, these are the closest and most extensive benchmarks we have so far on the Radeon RX 6000 series. Take the results with a grain of salt if you want, but at least we can get a decent idea of how these cards will perform in some of our favorite games.

They also provide a pretty good comparison between AMD’s upcoming GPUs as well as Nvidia’s latest RTX 30 series. That way we can now start to think about choosing either Team Red or Green before the holidays start.

If you are a bit skeptical, AMD’s website specifically states that “all performance numbers have been generated and verified by testing in AMD internal labs,” which does mean that they are technically verifiable by other third parties and does speak a bit of credibility to them. But since they aren’t independent third-party benchmarks, we thought this would just be an interesting discussion for these new and exciting technologies that most of us want to get our hands on.

Okay enough with the boring stuff, let’s get onto the exciting stuff now! So let’s take a look at the recent first party benchmarks for the RX 6000 series at 4K and 1440p resolutions.

Radeon RX 6000 series vs RTX 30 series GPU benchmarks comparison at 4K and 1440p

For these benchmarks results below, AMD tested their new range of Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards which includes the RX 6900 XT, the RX 6800 XT as well as the RX 6800. But, as AMD puts it, for “full transparency” a comparison between the RTX 30 series cards like the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 have also been included as well as the previous-gen RTX 2080 Ti. The RTX 3070 was not included in the results, most likely because these benchmarks were probably conducted before the 3070 officially launched.

Overall, the benchmarks were conducted across 10 different games that can be considered some of the most popular games right now with decent 4K and 1440p performance. These games include: Battlefield V, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Division 2, DOOM Eternal, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Radeon RX 6000 vs RTX 30 series GPU benchmarks at 4K resolution

Battlefield V

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Division 2

DOOM Eternal

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Resident Evil 3

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Radeon RX 6000 vs RTX 30 series GPU benchmarks at 1440p resolution

Battlefield V

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Division 2

DOOM Eternal

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Resident Evil 3

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Which GPU is the best performing graphics card of this new generation?

Well, taking a look at all the performance benchmark scores, we can compile each GPU’s average FPS into an average across all 10 games, and then take the relative performance compared to the flagship RTX 3080 card.

We chose the RTX 3080 considering that it is the flagship GPU of Nvidia’s RTX 30 series, and is the most popular card of the new generation (disregarding the RTX 3070 as that GPU wasn’t included as part of these benchmarks) as of now, since AMD’s RX 6000 series has not yet launched.

Taking all that data we can have a look at the relative performance of the RX 6000 series including the RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800 compared to the RTX 30 series including the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 as well as the RTX 2080 Ti across both 4K and 1440p resolutions…

Radeon RX 6000 relative performance compared to RTX 30 series at 4K

As you can see in the benchmark graph above, at 4K resolution the RX 6000 series seems to be taking the lead against Nvidia’s RTX 30 series of graphics cards. The RX 6900 XT for instance appears to be ahead of the RTX 3090 in terms of FPS performance and even costs $500 less than the competition.

The RX 6800 XT is also ahead of the RTX 3080, whilst the RX 6800 pulls ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti’s performance, but would probably be neck and neck with the RTX 3070 if those results were also included here.

Radeon RX 6000 relative performance compared to RTX 30 series at 1440p

At 1440p the RX 6000 series really seems to shine, with the RX 6900 XT and the RX 6800 XT both outpacing the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080, whilst the RX 6800 trails slightly behind the RTX 3080 but miles ahead of the RTX 2080 Ti.

Conclusion

Overall, when looking at the above performance benchmarks, we can see that AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series seems to be taking the lead right now, with the RX 6900 XT absolutely dominating as the best performing GPU right now across both 4K and 1440p resolutions.

Bear in mind that all these results were conducted without using any AI supersampling technology like Nvidia’s DLSS. However, AMD did use their proprietary Smart Access Memory technology which does boost performance slightly when using a combination of AMD Radeon GPUs and Ryzen CPUs.

Once again, these are first-party benchmarks conducted by AMD themselves. SO whilst I know we'd all prefer some third-party independent tests and results instead, I thought this could at least be an interesting conversation about how the RX 6000 series looks based on these results.

And if they are true, what could that mean for us and, most importantly, Nvidia? Will we finally see AMD overtake them in the market? Or will the Green giant still reign supreme no matter what?

So what do you think? How do you feel about these performance numbers? Will you be switching over to AMD’s RX 6000 series? Let us know your thoughts!

