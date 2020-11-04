We’re just over a week away from the official launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and to get the excitement rolling, Nvidia have announced a new deal to entice customers into buying a new RTX 30 series card, as the Green Team will be offering up the new COD for free with any purchase of a new RTX 3080 or RTX 3090.

That is, if you can actually buy one. It’s a limited time deal but currently every card eligible for the deal is out of stock and unavailable to purchase, so not sure how well this deal will actually turn out. If you do manage to nab an RTX 30 series GPU, at least know that you’ll be getting the brand new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with it.

And it’s not just a shiny deal either, as COD Black Ops Cold War does in fact include many features that would benefit from having an RTX 30 card like real-time ray tracing effects, DLSS, and Reflex for lower latency in competitive games. The RTX 3080 is also the recommended GPU for 4K Ultra ray tracing requirements.

The RTX 30 bundle includes the Standard Edition version of Call of Duty Cold War, as well as the Woods Operator Pack and the Confrontation Weapons Pack.

