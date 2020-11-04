Ubisoft recently launched their third entry in the hacker-centric series with Watch Dogs: Legion to mild success. Whilst the game proved to be pretty demanding even on modern hardware, many users have been reporting significant performance issues. And now, on top of all that, it looks like the full source code for WD Legion has been leaked online.

The complete package of uncompressed Watch Dogs Legion files weighs in at a massive 560GB and is doing the rounds on several private file sharing sites. So it looks like the Watch Dogs just got… Watch Dogged? Now there’s got to be some more easy jokes about a hacking game getting hacked, I mean it’s just low hanging fruit at this point.

Obviously we won’t be providing any links to download the files, and subsequently will delete any comments that also provide a link. However, there are some interesting things that will come out of this leak…

Aside from potentially making the game easier to crack, this could also mean being able to bypass some of the Denuvo anti-tamper tech and see if the cracked version of the game actually runs better than the normal version, which would certainly be interesting to see.

On top of that, the biggest reason for PC players to be interested is the prospect of mods and unofficial fixes. As mentioned before, many players have been experiencing performance issues with WD Legion, and as more dedicated fans means more sheer manpower, we can expect some groups online to come up with their own fixes for performance and optimization, as well as some potentially whacky mods.

What do you think? Are you excited for potential WD Legion mods? What would you like to see? And do you think we’ll see some unofficial performance fixes? Let us know!