AMD has finally been able to compete against Nvidia’s RTX 30 series graphics cards as they recently announced their Radeon RX 6000 series. So far, benchmarks are looking good for traditional rasterization performance, but ray tracing is still a little shrouded in mystery. Whilst we haven’t got any official performance numbers regarding ray tracing performance yet, AMD has confirmed that their new GPUs will support existing games with industry standard ray tracing APIs.

Now that may not sound like anything significant if you’re just an average consumer, as of course you’d expect AMD’s graphics cards to support games with ray tracing support right? Well it turns out that some of these games have their own Nvidia ray tracing API that only works on their RTX series cards.

These industry-standard ray tracing APIs include Microsoft DXR API and Vulkan raytracing API. The news was confirmed by AMD’s Marketing department recently:

“AMD will support all ray tracing titles using industry-based standards, including the Microsoft DXR API and the upcoming Vulkan raytracing API. Games making of use of proprietary raytracing APIs and extensions will not be supported.”

Currently, it’s not a huge issue, as most games will support the industry-standard versions that will allow both Nvidia and AMD cards to enable ray tracing features. However, games like Quake 2 RTX and Wolfenstein: Youngblood won’t support AMD cards to enable ray tracing features (though you can still play the base game of Wolfenstein Youngblood without ray tracing features).

Considering that Intel is also breaking into the GPU market and will also include support for ray tracing with the DirectX DXR API, it’s more than likely that developers will stray away from Nvidia’s own proprietary APIs in favor of the more standard options.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next generation of ray tracing? Which brand are you currently looking at for your next GPU? AMD or Nvidia? And will ray tracing support/performance sway your decision? Let us know!