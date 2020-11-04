At a recent Develop: Brighton conference, Bethesda’s Todd Howard talked about all things gaming and their upcoming title Starfield. More specifically, Howard addressed new changes to the formula with a complete overhaul of the infamous Creation Engine, and the biggest map Bethesda has made to date, plus more juicy details.

Starfield was announced back in Summer 2018, but it feels like it’s been even longer, most likely due to the drip fed information we get every 6 months or so. There have been some supposed screenshot leaked since then, but those are also supposedly from an earlier build of the game, so nothing too exciting. So it’s events like this where we got some more concrete info that really skyrocket the Starfield hype train.

First of all, Howard explained that Starfield will be using procedural generation to craft a much larger map than Bethesda has ever done before. Considering that Starfield is set in space, it’s unclear whether Howard means one big map or multiple maps to travel to (much like The Outer Worlds).

The interesting fact here is that it will apparently be even larger than Fallout 76, which was touted as being 4 times larger than Skyrim. That’s a pretty big map, and if it really is bigger than that, let’s hope it’s densely packed and not just wide open wastes for the sake of increasing size.

But just because procedural generation is being used for the terrain, all cities/structures and landmarks will be handcrafted as usual, with Howard mentioning that cities will become much livelier thanks to the increased size as well as NPCs playing a larger role in the game (whatever that means).

What’s also interesting is that apparently Starfield will be getting a major overhaul in the game’s engine - the now infamous ‘Creation Engine’ - which will apparently feature a bigger jump in quality than the contrast from Morrowind to Oblivion. More specifically, improvements to rendering, AI, and animations were mentioned.

Lastly, some interesting tidbits that were also mentioned included no multiplayer (as Starfield will be a traditional Single Player experience), typical mod support, and of course, Starfield will be available on Day 1 on the Xbox Game Pass thanks to the recent Bethesda acquisition by Microsoft.

Of course, even though we just got another dump of interesting information regarding Starfield, we won't be expecting any gameplay or release date any time soon. All we know is that it is definitely coming out before The Elder Scrolls 6.

What do you think? Are you excited for Starfield? What are you hoping to see in it? What improvements are you hoping for as well? And when do you think we’ll actually see some gameplay? Let us know your thoughts!