It’s been 3 months since Horizon Zero Dawn launched onto the PC platform, and it’s crazy to think that the developers are still working on patching the game to get it to a standard of quality we all expected. Either that speaks volumes of the dedication from Guerrilla Games, or shows just how difficult the PC port was.

On that note, update 1.07 is finally here for Horizon: Zero Dawn, it’s not a big one and doesn't fix as many issues as other previous patches have, but the new update finally fixes the issue with Anisotropic Filtering not working correctly. It also now makes the mandatory shader optimization that occurs on the game’s first launch completely optional, but skipping it may increase loading times.

Apparently, with patch 1.07 the developers have “rewritten the way the engine deals with shaders and shader-optimisation,” which allowed for the fixes above to finally be implemented.

Interestingly, it seems that there is a new issue with anyone running on a CPU with more than 16 Cores, which results in a higher amount of instability. Additionally, whilst Anisotropic Filtering has finally been fixed, the HDR option is still not working correctly.

Now let’s jump straight into the Horizon Zero Dawn 1.07 patch notes and known issues…

------------

Horizon Zero Dawn update 1.06 Patch notes:

Graphical Improvements

Anisotropic Filtering now works correctly

The mandatory/unskippable shader optimisation step at first launch has been removed

Shaders are now pre-optimised in the game’s Main Menu, but can be skipped

Shaders are also optimised dynamically in-game

Known Issues

CPUs that have more than 16 cores might experience a higher amount of instability

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

------------

What do you think? Are you still playing/going to play HZD on PC? Are you still experiencing any performance issues? Let us know!

