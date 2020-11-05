Not too long ago Treyarch revealed the official Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC system requirements, and one of the biggest surprises (or not, depending on how you view this after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) was just how big the game would be at launch. Well, now Treyarch have revealed that the required storage space has been massively reduced by about 50%.

The original Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War system requirements asked for a whopping 175GB of storage space at launch, or 50GB for multiplayer only and 250GB if you were planning on playing at 4K Ultra settings with ray tracing.

Now those requirements have been massively reduced down to just 82GB for the full game, 35GB for multiplayer only, and just 125GB for 4K Ultra ray tracing settings. That’s a pretty significant jump down from the previous requirements.

There are other game modes available in COD Black Ops Cold War, including the campaign and and zombies modes. Though unfortunately Activision did not disclose how big these separate modes will be.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC storage sizes:

Multiplayer only: 35GB

Full game (campaign, zombies, multiplayer): 82GB

Full Game (Ultra Graphics settings): 125GB

It’s possible that Treyarch put up the original system requirements storage size as a projection of how big the game will be after several updates, much like how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare surpassed 200GB after a few updates.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long to find out as we are just over a week from the game officially launching. Are you excited for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Will you be installing the full game? Or multiplayer only? Or what about those 4K Ultra ray tracing settings if you’ve got an RTX 3080? Let us know!

