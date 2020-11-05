Whilst we’re just over a week away from the official launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Activision and Treyarch have revealed the exact preloading times and dates so we can all get ready before next friday. Interestingly, PC players will have to wait longer than console players, but there should be enough time still.

For PC players specifically, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available to preload on November 10th at exactly 10am PT (for those living on the US West Coast like Los Angeles), which means 1pm for everyone on the US East Coast like New York, or 6pm/7pm for those living in the UK/Europe respectively, and 5am the following day (November 11th) for anyone living in Australia.

Below you can find the complete list and timetable for Call of Duty Cold War preload times on each platform:

Platform PT (US West Coast) ET (US East Coast) GMT (UK) CET (Europe) AET (Australia) PC 10am (Nov 10th) 1pm (Nov 10th) 6pm (Nov 10th) 7pm (Nov 10th) 5am (Nov 11th) Xbox One 9pm (Nov 5th) 12am (Nov 6th) 5am (Nov 6th) 6am (Nov 6th) 4pm (Nov 6th) PlayStation 4 Xbox Series X November 10th PlayStation 5 November 12th (US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea) / November 19th (rest of the world)

Obviously those who want to play on next-gen consoles will have to wait until those respective consoles are finally available, like the Xbox Series X on November 10th, and November 12th/19th for the PlayStation 5 depending on your region.

No reason was given why PC players will have to wait 5 more days compared to current-gen console owners, but clues could lie with Beenox, who is the support studio working on the PC Port (who also worked on the PC port for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare). So it’s possible it has something to do with that.

But either way 3 days should still be plenty of time to get the preload started, especially considering that the official storage requirements have now been cut down by half its original size.

What do you think? Are you excited for COD Black Ops Cold War? Will you be preloading the game on Tuesday? Let us know!