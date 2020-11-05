If you somehow forgot that (another) Avatar game is being developed alongside the new movies, don’t worry you’re not alone. But the developers, Ubisoft, clearly haven’t forgotten as the title has been officially delayed until fiscal year 2023 in conjunction with the Avatar 2 movie being delayed until December 2022.

“Conversely, with the postponement of the Avatar movie to December 2022, we have accordingly moved our Avatar game to fiscal 2023,” said Frederick Duguet, the Chief Financial Officer in a recent earnings call for Ubisoft.

Fiscal year 2023 takes place between April 1st 2022 and March 31st 2023. Since Avatar 2 will be releasing in December 2022, we can assume the tie-in game title will be launching around the same time. Whether that will be after the movie releases, or 3 weeks before like the previous game is unknown, but they will most likely release close to each other at least.

No details about the new Avatar game are known, other than the studio behind The Division series, Massive Entertainment, is set to helm the project. Whether it will be an expansion on the original Avatar The Game (e.g. some odd blend of third person shooter/hack and slash combat that weirdly felt like an MMO) or something completely different is also unknown, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Are you excited for another Avatar game? What kind of gameplay do you think there will be? Let us know your predictions!