It’s launch day today for AMD’s brand new next generation of processors based on the Zen 3 architecture. The Ryzen 5000 series is set to boast some pretty great gaming performance that seems to even take on Intel’s best chips, but online retailer Newegg warns of “very limited” stock for the top-end Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X.

“PSA: Tomorrow at 6am PT, we'll be releasing the @AMDRyzen 5000 series CPUs. 5950X & 5900X stock is very limited & will sell out fast. 5800X & 5600X stock is much better. Bot protection will be at full strength & consider using our app for fast purchases,” Newegg said yesterday on Twitter

So yeah, if you were hoping to grab yourself a Ryzen 9 5950X or 5900X, be prepared for low stock and an endless amount of page refreshing to make sure you can grab one in the first few seconds. Additionally, Newegg suggests downloading their app for faster purchases.

Thankfully it sounds like stock for the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X are better at least, so if you’re in the market for a great new 8-Core or 6-Core CPU for gaming, these are some pretty good options.

As a followup statement, Newegg said that “more inventory will be released as it comes in,” but that the message above was just a heads up for today’s launch.

