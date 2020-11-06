We're just under a month away from Ubisoft's upcoming action RPG Immortals Fenyx Rising (formerly known as Gods and Monsters), and as per usual with Ubisoft recently, we got a really extensive amount of PC system requirements for us to gloss over and see what kind of performance/quality we can achieve.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising launches on December 3rd, and whilst there was a demo recently, now we can more accurately see what kind of performance and graphics quality we can expect, as Ubisoft has provided us with an extensive selection of specs ranging from 720p 30fps, to 1080p 30fps, 1080p 60fps, 1440p 60fps, and 4K 30fps.

At this point I would say that Ubisoft is now setting an unprecedented standard when it comes to PC system requirements for big AAA games, after Watch Dogs Legion and Assassins Creed: Valhalla gave us the same sort of setup.

It is worth noting here as well that the graphics card requirement for 1440p Very High graphics settings is higher than the 4K requirements due to a higher FPS target (60fps vs 30fps respectively).

Additionally, Immortals Fenyx Rising will include uncapped frame rates, an in-game benchmark feature (let's hope this one is actually representative of in-game performance), in-depth customization options, a real-time performance analyzer, hybrid input, and support for multi-monitor or widescreen setups.

So with that all out the way, let's jump into the official Immortals Fenyx Rising PC system requirements...

Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements - Very Low Settings / 720p / 30fps

Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements - High Settings / 1080p / 30fps

Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements - High Settings / 1080p / 60fps

Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements - Very High Settings / 1440p / 60fps

Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements - Very High Settings / 4K / 30fps

*The graphics card requirement for 1440p is higher than 4K due to the higher FPS target

You will need a Core i7-3770 or FX-8350 processor as well as either a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 290 in order to meet the recommended system requirements for Immortals: Fenyx Rising. This setup should then achieve 30fps at 1080p resolution on High graphics settings. 8GB of RAM in a dual-channel setup is also needed to math the recommended specs.

For the minimum requirements, Immortals Fenyx Rising needs a Core i5-2400 or FX-6300 CPU paired with a GeForce GTX 660 or R9 280X as well as 8GB of system memory in a dual-channel setup. At this configuration you can expect 30fps at 720p resolution on Very Low graphics settings.

Overall, looking at the specs above you will need a 6 year old PC in order to play Immortals Fenyx Rising at 1080p resolution on High graphics settings for 30fps performance.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Immortals Fenyx Rising System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Immortals Fenyx Rising GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Immortals Fenyx Rising Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.