In a recent earnings call for EA, the company reaffirmed that the next title in the Battlefield series will be launching in Holiday 2021, with more information coming in the next few months. Additionally, it will apparently be of a “never-before-seen scale,” taking full advantage of the next-gen console platforms.

“The next Battlefield is set to launch in holiday 2021, and we are excited to share a lot more about the game in the spring,” Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, said in the report. “DICE is creating our next Battlefield game with never-before-seen scale. The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise.”

It hasn’t got an official name yet, but the presumably titled Battlefield 6 (or will it be Battlefield VI?) has been teased ever so slightly thanks to a next-gen tech teaser EA released in their recent EA Play Live conference.

On top of that, EA have confirmed that internal playtesting is already underway and they are receiving “very positive feedback.” A holiday 2021 launch will see the longest wait between Battlefield games in the franchise’s history.

Separately, EA also mentioned that a total of six brand new games will be launching on next-gen consoles in the fiscal year of 2022 (for EA, that’s anytime between October 2021 and October 2022), one of these games will be the next Need for Speed developed by Criterion.

Unfortunately there was no mention of Dragon Age 4, a new Star Wars game, or even the reboot of Anthem.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 6? What are you hoping to see in the next installment? What other EA titles do you think will be releasing next year? Let us know!