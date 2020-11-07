If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the next kerbal genocide simulator, unfortunately it looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Most likely due to recent complications over the years including a messy acquisition by Take-Two and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kerbal Space Program 2 has officially been delayed (again) until 2022.

“Gonna rip the band-aid off fast here: Kerbal Space Program 2 will release in 2022 instead of fall 2021,” said reactive director Nate Simpson. “I know this is frustrating, especially considering that this isn’t the first time we’ve adjusted our schedule.”

Kerbal Space Program 2 has had some troubled development over the years, after getting mixed into a messy studio deal that saw Take-Two Interactive acquire most of the staff from original developers Star Theory and bring development of KSP2 in-house, the game was also previously delayed until 2021. But the new delay is apparently due to the team’s efforts to create a game based on quality, rather than a rushed release.

“We knew we were taking on an immense technical and creative challenge when we started this project. We’ve heard time and again from this community that quality is paramount, and we feel the same way. It’s not enough to deliver a bunch of new features – those features have to be woven together into a stable, polished whole. We’re creating a reliable foundation on which players and modders alike can build for another decade or more. That involves solving problems that have never been solved before, and that takes time.”

In the meantime, Simpson also stated that they will be posting more images and posting new feature videos/developer diaries in the coming months and over the course of next year, which will hopefully make 2021 “go by a little faster.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Kerbal Space Program 2? Have you played the original game? What are you looking forward to in the sequel? Let us know!