AMD recently announced their brand new Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards series that can seemingly go toe to toe with Nvidia’s RTX 30 series GPUs. And whilst the Red Team assured the RX 6000 launch won’t be a paper launch, ASUS has now warned that there will be limited stock for the RX 6800 XT.

The news comes from the Swedish site SweClockers, which has become one of the largest sites for computers and hardware in Sweden. In the forum section, a brand rep for ASUS commented on the availability for the RX 6000 series, more specifically stating the RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT’s stock at launch.

Roughly translated from Swedish, the ASUS brand representative said: “it will be quite limited: more RX6800, fewer 6800XT ... as with basically all graphics cards now, we expect that everything will be gone in a few minutes so you need to hang on the lock.”

Additionally, they said that custom AIB cards will be shipping in up to 2 weeks later, but will most likely sell out at the same speed: “Then it is 1-2 weeks later until we start delivering our Partners cards,” they continued. “Too early to say what the supply looks like there, but the demand will probably continue to be great.”

The RX 6800 on the other hand will apparently have much greater stock, but due to its popularity and demand will likely still sell out within minutes of launching. AMD did issue a statement warning partners of potential scalpers and bots and even provided several ideas for preventing them, however the Ryzen 5000 launch yesterday has already seen scalpers posting up the new CPUs on retailing websites for inflated prices.

Selling out of stock quickly has been baked into the history of new tech launches, whether that be smartphones, consoles, or PC hardware, the problem of limited stock has always been an issue. However, with the recent launch of the RTX 30 series cards from Nvidia, there has been an unprecedented amount of demand on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting manufacturers, which has made the whole limited stock situation a whole lot worse.

What do you think? Are you looking to get an RX 6000 GPU? Which one are you hoping to get? Do you think the RX 6000 launch will be as bad as the RTX 30 launch? Let us know your thoughts!

