It’s that time of the week again, as another free game is up for grabs on the Epic Games Store. This time it looks like EGS pulled a last minute switch as last week we were promised the strategy RTS Wargame: Red Dragon, but now we’re being offered the Dungeon Keeper-esque Dungeons 3.

Dungeons 3 is in the same vein of strategy games that the original Dungeon Keeper games were known for. Touted as a mix between Dungeon Keeper 2 and Warcraft, it’s currently sitting on a Very Positive rating with over 95% positive reviews on Steam, and recently has shot up to Overwhelmingly positive at 99% positive recent reviews!

---------------

Dungeons 3

“Dungeons 3 is the latest installment in the popular Dungeons series of strategy games. Build and manage your own dungeon, recruit monsters and place cunning traps. Dare to conquer the vast overworld in a comprehensive story campaign.”

---------------

As usual, you have until next Thursday (November 12th) to claim your free copy, once you do so it will be yours to keep forever! So claim your copy now before the next free game is offered next week.

What do you think? Will you be downloading your free game on the Epic Games Store? Have you already played it? What do you think of it? And did you ever play the original Dungeon Keeper games? Let us know!