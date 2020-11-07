Whilst this may not come as a surprise to you and may seem pretty obvious at first, there has been some information going round the internet lately that Cyberpunk 2077 will only support ray tracing on Nvidia graphics cards at launch, which meant AMD users would have to wait a bit. Fortunately however, it has been recently confirmed that yes, ray tracing will indeed work on AMD GPUs at launch as well.

This comes down to rumors of Cyberpunk 2077 using some proprietary Nvidia ray tracing API, much like Quake 2 RTX and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which would mean only Nvidia’s GPUs would be allowed to enable any ray tracing features in those games.

Thankfully, AMD recently reaffirmed that their upcoming ray tracing-capable Radeon RX 6000 series cards will work on previous games that use industry-standard ray tracing APIs. These APIs include DirectX ray tracing (DXR) and the Vulkan ray tracing API, and Cyberpunk 2077 will be using DXR to support the various ray tracing features.

“Cyberpunk 2077 uses the industry standard DirectX Ray Tracing API,” said Brian Burke, Nvidia’s PR for gaming technology, in an interview with the press. “It will work on any DXR-compatible GPU. Nothing related to Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing is proprietary to NVIDIA.”

Here's a brief glimpse of the kind of ray tracing features you can expect to see in Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches on December 10th:

Since these were just rumors it seems, we thought it best for many of you to know that, if you are planning on getting a new RX 6000 GPU, you’ll be able to turn on the ray tracing effects featured in the game.

What do you think? Are you excited for Cyberpunk 2077? Are you bothered about enabling ray tracing in it? Or is it not much of a big deal for you? Let us know!