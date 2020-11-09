One of the most beloved sci-fi RPG franchises of all time is officially getting a breath of new life, as the latest N7 day celebration revealed the Mass Effect Legendary Edition; a complete remaster of the original trilogy with all new textures, resolution support and technical features.

“We’ve heard (for years!) your requests for a Mass Effect remaster,” said Casey Hudson, BioWare’s General Manager. “So we’re super happy to finally reveal that we’ve been working on a remastered edition of the Mass Effect trilogy.”

A short teaser trailer was revealed, which you can see below. Unfortunately it doesn;t show any proper gameplay or comparisons just yet, but we did get a few key details. Check out the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition teaser trailer below:

The new Mass Effect remaster trilogy includes updated textures, shaders, models, effects, and “technical features” for all 3 games. Additionally, the new remasters will come with higher resolution support up to 4K Ultra HD, faster frame rates, as well as visual enhancements.

Apparently though, the goal of the project is not to “remake or reimagine” the original series, but to “modernize the experience” instead.

There have been rumors of a Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered for a while now, and recent reports said that BioWare have been working hard to remake the first game and it's mechanics and combat to feel more like the 2 sequels. So whilst they now say it's not a full on remake, it sure does sound a little like that.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be available sometime in Spring 2021for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as well as the next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. It will include the base games of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 as well as all DLC and also includes all promo weapons, armor, and packs. More information will be revealed next year.

What do you think? Are you excited for Mass Effect Legendary Edition? What improvements would you like to see? Which is your favorite Mass Effect title? Let us know!

