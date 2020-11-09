N7 day was recently upon us, the celebration of all things Mass Effect brought some fun and interesting things for major fans of the series, but some of the biggest news came from the reveal of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which is a complete remaster of the original 3 games. But BioWare also revealed that they are working on a brand new entry in the Mass Effect franchise.

Not many details have been shared about the new Mass Effect game yet unfortunately, and all we know is that BioWare are currently working on it. We don't even know if it will be called Mass Effect 5, Mass Effect Andromeda 2, or presumably something else. We did get a teaser image though that shows a brand new space ship called the “Mud Skipper” on a new planet at least.

“Here at BioWare, a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe," said Casey Hudson, the General Manager at BioWare. "We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next.”

It’s possible that the new Mass Effect game won’t be following on from Mass Effect Andromeda, as that last line “where we’ll be going next” sure sounds like we’ll be going to a new location.

Unfortunately no more details means everything is up for speculation now, so let us know what you would like to see in the new Mass Effect game! Where would you like to visit? A new galaxy? What kind of changes would you like to see over Andromeda? And what kind of direction would you like it to take? A sequel to Andromeda? A ccontinuation of the original trilogy? Or something brand new? Tell us your thoughts!

