A few days ago, Ubisoft posted a message saying that an update will be coming for Watch Dogs: Legion that aims to fix the corrupted save file issue many users are experiencing. Well a new update arrived recently and fixed several crashing issues, but no fix for the corrupted saves just yet.

The TU2.0 patch was already deployed on consoles for Watch Dogs Legion, but a separate one was released for PC for specific issues related to the platform. Ubisoft is still working on a patch for the corrupted save files, which should arrive today at some point as they said it will be available on November 9th.

For now though, here are the patch notes for the Watch Dogs Legion 2.0 update…

Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.0 hotfix patch notes

PC

Fixed crash that could occur when starting a new game.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when starting the game with menu narration enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when starting the in DirectX 12 mode while the Operating System does not support Direct X12.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when opening the photo gallery app with Tobii Menu Navigation.

Fixed crashes that could occur in some cases due to a memory corruption.

Fixed possible crashes that would occur when your character is on various locations in the world.

Fixed specific instances of crashes that may occur on Ray Tracing Graphics cards.

Fixed a crash that could occur on Multithreading CPU when Multithreading has been disabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze momentarily when switching controls from mouse and keyboard to a controller and vice versa.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing the “From the Shadows” challenge.

Fixed an issue where English Audio was not available on Russian versions of the game.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from starting and joining dart matches when playing with a mouse.

Fixed an issue where a story cinematic was automatically skipped after completing the mission “London’s Protectors”.

Fixed an issue that caused occasional framerate drops in free roam when "Ray Traced Reflections” was enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the autodetect graphics option to set the graphics quality too low for some resolutions for certain hardware.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Purchase’ and ‘WD Credits’ buttons were not clickable with a mouse.

Global

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect cinematic to play after choosing one of the options in the “More Human Than Human” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause cinematics to miss characters and sound when starting the cinematic with a ranged weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue that could cause the credits to roll before the loading screen had finished. Roll credits!

Fixed an issue that could cause personal drones to not have the proper UI indicator showing their location when being called.

Fixed an issue that caused audio files to not automatically play when being picked up.

Fixed an issue causing enemy Rusher archetypes to constantly shout. A bit too chatty, innit?

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when swapping operatives near the Buckingham Palace.

Fixed an issue that could cause the hacking puzzle to become stuck after using the Viral Hacking ability during the “The Face of the Enemy” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the operative to hold a gun during the “In Full Blume” mission cinematic when interacting with the objective marker while having certain weapons drawn.

Fixed an issue that could cause an operative to get stuck in a looping animation after equipping the LTL APGL weapon.

Fixed an issue causing the hologram of the Leopard Mask to appear behind the operative instead of the glass of the mask.

Optimized HDR support to reduce flickering experienced in specific conditions.

Ubisoft Connect

Fixed an issue where badges did not unlock when the objectives were met.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Historian”, “Discoverer” and “Collector” challenges to not unlock.

Cosmetics

Fixed an issue that caused placeholder art to show in the HUD after purchasing cosmetic items from the in-game store.

Fixed an issue causing the shoulder piece of the Space DJ outfit to stick out.

Fixed a clipping issue on the female version of Marcus’ Jacket.

Fixed missing shoulder pads and breast pocket on the Spy Pack Jacket.

Fixed hologram issues for the King of the Jungle and Viper masks.

General

The GPS marker will now continue to show until players enter the mission location when using auto-drive to travel to the mission area.

So that’s it for the patch notes, hopefully that will fix some performance issues many players have been experiencing since launch. Let us know if it fixed any issues for you! And tell us if you’re still experiencing some performance problems in WD Legion!