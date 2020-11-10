Assassins Creed Valhalla is officially releasing tomorrow. The third entry in the recently sort-of-rebooted Assassins Creed trilogy mostly takes place in the lush green hills of England, and whilst the location looks pretty good, how well does AC Valhalla perform? We take a look at the PC performance benchmarks for Assassins Creed Valhalla...

First of all, in this PC performance benchmark article for Assassins Creed: Valhalla, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 2080, the lower-end R9 380 which is also the minimum required GPU for 30fps gameplay at 1080p resolution on Low graphics settings, as well as the mid-range GTX 1060 which is the recommended GPU for 1080p High settings at 30fps.

Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card running at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the minimum and recommended system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Assassins Creed Valhalla really is.

AC Valhalla includes an in-game benchmarking tool, but considering how this has not been indicative of recent Ubisoft games, we decided to test to see if the benchmarking tool available is representative of actual in-game performance. In short, the answer seems to be yes, with a little variation. So we have added a section at the bottom of this article that compares the in-game performance to the benchmark tool.

So because the benchmark tool is similar to in-game performance, we opted to use the benchmarking utility provided, which takes you in a swooping tour of the village, dodging in between huts and NPCs as well as going over a small river to get some reflections. Overall, we felt this scenario was pretty representative of most of your experience in Assassins Creed: Valhalla, in terms of performance at least.

With that in mind, let's jump into the performance benchmarks for Assassins Creed Valhalla...

Assassins Creed Valhalla PC Graphics Settings

Assassins Creed: Valhalla minimum system requirements 1080p 30fps - Low Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla recommended system requirements 1080p 30fps - High Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla high system requirements 1080p 60fps - High Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla enthusiast system requirements 1440p 30fps - Very High Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla enthusiast system requirements 1440p 60fps - Very High Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla Ultra system requirements 4K 30fps - Ultra High Preset

Assassins Creed Valhalla RTX 2080 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | Intel i9-9900K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 1080p

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 103.2 88.9 75.4 69.9 64.8 Min FPS 91.5 76.5 65.3 60.8 57.1 Max FPS 112.4 100.5 82.8 78.8 76 1% Low FPS 73.4 64.9 50.2 46.9 43.1 0.1% Low FPS 23.1 43.6 32.5 31.5 23.6

The FPS performance of the RTX 2080 at 1080p resolution in Assassins Creed Valhalla is pretty good. Whilst this does show how demanding the game is, at least at this resolution you can comfortably achieve 60fps gameplay on Ultra High graphics settings.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 1440p

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 87.7 73.2 61.5 57.8 53.2 Min FPS 78.5 64.4 52.8 50.3 42.6 Max FPS 95.9 81.7 66.9 63.3 59.9 1% Low FPS 62.7 52.2 41.4 39.7 9.4 0.1% Low FPS 20.5 23 20.6 29.8 4

At 1440p, the FPS performance of the RTX 2080 in Assassins Creed Valhalla is pretty good. If you want to saty on 60fps gameplay your best bet is to stick to High graphics settings. However, AC Valhalla is still perfectly playable on Ultra High settings.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 4K

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 60.5 48.4 39.8 37.6 32.8 Min FPS 54.6 42.4 34.3 32.3 28.2 Max FPS 66.3 53.1 43.7 41.2 37.5 1% Low FPS 46.3 36.1 29.8 26.3 25.4 0.1% Low FPS 20.2 22.2 18.1 11.9 21.2

At 4K resolution, the RTX 2080's FPS performance in Assassins Creed Valhalla is okay. If you want to get playable performance you can stick to Very High graphics settings, as Ultra High can dip below 30fps during the more demanding moments in-game.

Overall, the RTX 2080 is perfectly suitable for playing Assassins Creed Valhalla on Ultra High graphics settings at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. At 4K, it is recommended to stay on Very High as Ultra High settings can drop below 30fps during some more demanding moments.

Assassins Creed Valhalla RTX 2060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 1080p

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 91.5 77.2 62.6 58 54.3 Min FPS 82.7 68 55.4 50.8 48.1 Max FPS 101.3 84.6 70.9 66.2 62.5 1% Low FPS 67.9 55.3 42.6 39.6 38.2 0.1% Low FPS 49.5 37.8 36.7 14.3 30.8

The FPS performance of the RTX 2060 in Assassins Creed Valhalla at 1080p is pretty good, again you can see how demanding AC Valhalla is here, but performance on Ultra High graphics settings is still playable and comfortable.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 1440p

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 73.1 59.7 48.5 45.7 41.3 Min FPS 66 52.7 42.2 39.6 36 Max FPS 79.4 64.1 53.8 51.3 47.9 1% Low FPS 54.4 44.6 35.8 33.2 30.3 0.1% Low FPS 38.3 35.5 31.1 27.8 25.2

At 1440p the RTX 2060's FPS performance in Assassins Creed Valhalla is okay, as Medium settings immediately drop performance below 60fps. However, the game is still playable even on Ultra High graphics settings as it generally won't drop below 30fps even in demanding situations.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 4K

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 48.1 37.4 30.4 13.2 9.5 Min FPS 43.7 33.3 26.5 9.5 7.7 Max FPS 52.3 40.3 33.4 16.4 12 1% Low FPS 39.1 30.2 23.8 9.3 7.5 0.1% Low FPS 30 26.6 17.8 9 7.3

Finally, at 4K resolution the RTX 2060's FPS performance is not that great, whilst it's still playable on Low and Medium graphics settings, High drops slightly below 30fps in-game and any higher graphics settings results in unplayable frame rates.

In the end, the RTX 2060 is pretty good for playing AC Valhalla on Ultra High graphics settings for 1080p and 1440p resolutions. However, at 4K it is recommended to stick to Low or Medium settings as any higher can result in unplayable frame rates.

Assassins Creed Valhalla GTX 1060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 1080p

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 66.6 55.9 48 44.8 41.2 Min FPS 53.2 49.2 42.6 39.7 36.9 Max FPS 73.7 60.7 53.3 48.8 45.5 1% Low FPS 16.2 40.7 31.4 30.9 28.7 0.1% Low FPS 7.9 14.1 18.1 26.3 24.9

The GTX 1060 is the recommended GPU for 30fps gameplay at 1080p resolution on the High graphics settings preset. Considering this, the FPS performance for the GTX 1060 in Assassins Creed Valhalla at 1080p is pretty good. Whilst it does not reach above 60fps after the Low settings preset, on Ultra High you still get a decent frame rate and is still certainly playable.

As a side note: we even left the benchmark tool and went in-game to check performance, and found that the frame rate was around 1-3fps lower in-game. Which is not too bad considering this was only supposed to run on the High preset for 30fps gameplay.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 1440p

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 50.1 40.6 34.7 31.6 28.2 Min FPS 45.6 35.7 30.8 27.6 25 Max FPS 54.5 44.6 38.3 34.7 31.5 1% Low FPS 40.4 31.7 24.2 22.9 19.9 0.1% Low FPS 32.3 26.1 13.4 11.5 11.5

The GTX 1060's FPS performance in Assassins Creed Valhalla at 1440p resolution is okay, as Very High and Ultra High graphics settings drop below 30fps it is recommended to stay on High or Medium presets for that extra headroom in demanding situations.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 4K

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 29.9 23.2 19.2 12 11.5 Min FPS 27 20.8 17.1 9.2 9.9 Max FPS 32.3 24.8 21.1 14.5 13.2 1% Low FPS 24.6 19.5 14.3 5.1 9 0.1% Low FPS 17.8 14.9 11.5 4.3 7.9

At 4K, the GTX 1060's FPS performance is completely unplayable in Assassins Creed Valhalla, as frame rate drops below 30fps and starts to negatively impact your enjoyment in-game.

In the end, the GTX 1060 is pretty good for playing Assassins Creed Valhalla at 1080p resolution on the highest graphical preset. At 1440p it's recommended to stick to High graphics settings or lower, and 4K is completely unplayable with the GTX 1060 in AC Valhalla.

Assassins Creed Valhalla R9 380 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 1080p

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 31.1 24.2 20.7 15.2 13.5 Min FPS 24.7 20 17 12.3 10.7 Max FPS 36.9 28.2 24 17.2 14.9 1% Low FPS 8.5 11.8 10.2 6.9 6 0.1% Low FPS 4.3 8 9.1 5.2 4.2

The Radeon R9 380 is the minimum required GPU to run Assassins Creed Valhalla at 1080p 30fps performance on the Low graphics settings preset. This seems to be fairly accurate but most of the time the performance drops below 30fps during in-game gameplay even on Low graphics settings. This is quite disappointing as the GTX 1060 above exceeded performance expectations, whilst the R9 380 does not meet them at all.

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Assassins Creed Valhalla @ 1440p

Assassins Creed Valhalla Low Medium High Very High Ultra High Average FPS 24.6 17.9 11.7 11.2 10.1 Min FPS 21.1 15.4 9.4 8.6 7.8 Max FPS 28.3 19.8 13.9 13.9 11.8 1% Low FPS 12.2 10.7 5.9 5 4.8 0.1% Low FPS 8.8 8 5.7 3.6 3.4

At 1440p, the FPS performance of the R9 380 is pretty poor. Even on Low graphics settings the frame rate is unplayable when in-game and so this resolution is not recommended at all with this graphics card.

Overall, the R9 380 is disappointing as it is the minimum required GPU for 30fps gameplay but can't even reach that at 1080p. So if you want to play AC Valhalla using an R9 380 you may need to drop to 720p resolution for decent performance.

Is the Assassin Creed Valhalla benchmark tool representative of in-game performance?

Since some games in the past have included benchmark tools in the main menu that weren't indicative of real in-game performance, we run tests using the utility as well as actual in-game performance to see whether the Assassin Creed Valhalla benchmark tool is representative of in-game performance.

Below we have provided a table that compares performance of each scenario, so you can see whether the benchmark provided in AC Valhalla matches the performance when you're actually in-game playing. We used an RTX 2060 graphics card and turned the game up to Ultra High graphics settings at 1080p resolution for all 3 tests.

For these results we first used the benchmarking tool to give us a baseline control number to compare to, then tested out performance in-game by running around a small area in a forest and killed some bad guys. This ended up giving us more performance, and so we decided to do the test again but outside the forest into an area that was a little bit more demanding. Here we found the performance to be pretty similar, although a little less than what we achieved using the benchmark tool.

RTX 2060 Benchmark tool In-game In-game (more demanding) Average FPS 54.6 58.2 53.3 Min FPS 48.3 39.9 43.3 Max FPS 62.8 68.3 63.3 1% Low FPS 38.1 46.1 39.7 0.1% Low FPS 23.8 3.5 35.7

As you can see in the results above, performance in less demanding areas is roughly X% higher than what you would achieve using the benchmark tool. But when in more demanding areas, the in-game performance drops to slightly lower than the benchmark tool.

We swapped out to a GTX 1060 to also see if there is a difference between graphics cards, and found that the difference was only by about 1-3fps in the more demanding area.

We also switched to an RTX 2080 and got some pretty interesting results. Here again we tested the benchmark tool as a baseline, then went in-game to a quieter, less demanding area as well as a much more demanding area. These results were recorded at 1080p resolution on Ultra High graphics settings.

RTX 2080 Benchmark tool In-game In-game (more demanding) Average FPS 64.8 81.8 63.8 Min FPS 57.1 65.9 55.7 Max FPS 76 102.5 82.1 1% Low FPS 43.1 60.3 41.8 0.1% Low FPS 23.6 15.3 22.9

As you can see, in-game performance is pretty representative of the benchmark tool when in more demanding areas, and is only slightly worse by 1fps difference. However, in much quieter areas where there is much less going on, performance can increase significantly.

What this tells us is that the benchmark tool provided in Assassins Creed Valhalla is pretty representative of actual in-game performance, give or take a small percentage depending on the area. So if you run the benchmark tool yourself you'll know that performance will be slightly better or worse in-game, but not by a large margin, whilst quieter areas may yield even higher frame rates.

Conclusion

Looking over all the benchmark results above, Assassins Creed Valhalla is a very demanding game in terms of FPS performance at the highest graphics settings. Luckily AC Valhalla runs fine at 30fps or above and does not look all too bad on lower graphics settings.

The benchmark tool provided also seems to be pretty representative of real in-game performance, though it can differ by a few frames depending on how demanding the area. At times, in-game performance can even exceed benchmark results in more quieter moments, but at least you'll know that most of the time you won't be getting much worse performance in-game compared to the benchmark tool.

The recommended GPU for 1080p 30fps gameplay on High graphics settings is the GTX 1060, which seems to exceed performance expectations and can even play on Ultra High graphics settings at a comfortable frame rate. The R9 380 on the other hand does not meet performance expectations at all, which was the minimum required GPU for 1080p 30fps gameplay on Low graphics settings.

If you want to play Assassins Creed Valhalla at it's best you will need a pretty beefy GPU to handle it. To play at 1080p on Ultra High settings you will need at least an RTX 2080 to achieve consistent 60fps gameplay.

Overall, Assassins Creed Valhalla is very demanding and will require some decent modern hardware in order to run at a comfortable frame rate, though there is some headroom to adjust performance if you need some extra frames.