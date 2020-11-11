It’s been a rough year for a lot of developers and game studios, most notably CD Projekt Red who have delayed their highly anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 three times now. Thankfully the latest delay only pushed back the launch by 21 days, which isn’t too bad, but CDPR have just reaffirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely launch on December 10th, for real this time.

After rumors of a fourth delay appeared over the weekend, stating that Cyberpunk will be delayed until 2021, CD Projekt Red spoke to the press about Cyberpunk 2077’s new release date: “As a rule, we don’t comment on rumors or speculation,” a representative said. “But I will confirm we were just taking time to update all of our assets to reflect the new launch date of December 10th.”

This has put some confidence in a lot of people that CDPR are adamant about the new release date. However, some of you may remember when CD Projekt Red already said that there will be “no more delays” shortly before another delay, and even gave confirmation on Twitter to users a day before the third delay announcement.

On top of that, it seems that the recent third delay was due to poor performance on current gen consoles, which meant the PC and next-gen console versions were ready. So the idea that they are just taking time to update all their assets seems a bit wishy washy.

So no one can really agree when Cyberpunk 2077 will actually launch, but it’s looking like tensions are rising following three delays for one of the biggest games of the year that has now missed the period for Game of the Year awards. Plus, a fourth delay pushed into 2021 will most likely result in a huge loss of sales from missing out on the holiday period, which certainly wouldn’t make investors happy.

At this point, it seems like we'll only get confirmation on the official launch date when the game is already up on shelves.

So what do you think? Will CP2077 get delayed a fourth time? Will it get pushed back to 2021? What would be the reason why? And how will that affect your excitement for it? Let us know!

