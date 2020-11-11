Stock shortages are commonplace in the tech industry around new launches, but this time was a little bit different considering the unprecedented amount of excitement for the new graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD, and more specifically the recent Ryzen 5000 series CPU launch. But AMD’s Frank Azor insists it wasn’t a ‘paper launch’.

Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing at AMD, already stated - or at least jokingly stated in a Tweet - that their recent hardware releases wouldn’t be a ‘paper launch’, a term often used to describe the launch of a new product with paper thin stock just to get the product out there.

So with the latest stock shortages for the Ryzen 5000 series, a user online commented back on that original thread saying that the release of the Ryzen 5000 processors, and more specifically the Ryzen 9 5900X, was indeed a paper launch, to which Frank Azor said:

“There's a big difference between a 'paper launch' and shipping tons of units but demand exceeds supply.”

That sounds eerily similar to the RTX 30 series launch, though admittedly AMD has handled the issue of bots and scalpers a lot better than Nvidia did. Whilst there are still some scalpers online already reselling the Ryzen 5000 CPUs at a premium price, AMD warned partners of these potential problems and ways to prevent them well ahead of the official launch.

This has apparently gone pretty well, as Azor then later stated on Twitter: “yes, we made a strong effort and succeeded in many cases. It's a battle that is never completely won but I applaud our teams efforts and those of our partners during this round. We continue to learn and adapt with every launch. We want our products in the hands of their intended users.”

Adding onto that, Azor seemingly referenced the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series launch, which will hopefully fare a little better: “we are analyzing what has gone well and what hasn't from different recent launches and adapting our plans as we learn. We are going to do the best we can. It's a tough battle.”

Additionally, Scan - a UK retailer - said that the Ryzen 5000 CPUs were the “fastest-selling CPU launch” they had ever seen, which shows that demand clearly was very high for these new processors.

What do you think? Did you try to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU? Which one? And are you more hopeful about the RX 6000 GPU launch now? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on